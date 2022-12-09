Osan turns up the heat during fire training

Firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, treat a simulated injured Airman during a fire response scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022, in support of a wing training event. The firefighters were tested on their ability to retrieve, treat, and transport injured personnel during a simulated fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
