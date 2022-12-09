Osan turns up the heat during fire training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benny Bowen, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, waits for further directions during a fire response scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022, in support of a wing training event. During the training, Airmen were evaluated by Wing Inspection Team members on their ability to extinguish a fire and retrieve, treat and transport injured personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

