Osan turns up the heat during fire training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benny Bowen, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, responds to radio traffic during a fire response scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022, in support of a wing training event. During the training, Wing Inspection Team members evaluated Airmen’s ability to support mission essential tasks under realistic threat simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

