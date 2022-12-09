Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan turns up the heat during fire training [Image 2 of 8]

    Osan turns up the heat during fire training

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron and field response team members, begin to lift a simulated victim into an ambulance during a fire response scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022, in support of a wing training event. The simulated injuries assessed Airmen’s ability to sustain and execute rescue operations while in a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 06:54
    Firefighter
    IDMT
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    51st CES
    51st OMRS
    51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

