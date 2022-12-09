Firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron and field response team members, begin to lift a simulated victim into an ambulance during a fire response scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022, in support of a wing training event. The simulated injuries assessed Airmen’s ability to sustain and execute rescue operations while in a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 06:54 Photo ID: 7416085 VIRIN: 220912-F-WE075-1006 Resolution: 6574x4387 Size: 6.96 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan turns up the heat during fire training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.