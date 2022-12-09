Osan turns up the heat during fire training

Firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron and field response team members, begin to lift a simulated victim into an ambulance during a fire response scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022, in support of a wing training event. The simulated injuries assessed Airmen’s ability to sustain and execute rescue operations while in a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
