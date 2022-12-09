U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Jenkins, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) fire station driver and operator, pulls a hose from a fire truck during a fire response scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022, in support of a wing training event. The scenario tested 51st CES Firefighter’s abilities to retrieve, treat, and transport injured personnel during a simulated fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 06:54
|Photo ID:
|7416084
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-WE075-1001
|Resolution:
|5499x3670
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan turns up the heat during fire training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
