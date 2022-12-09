U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Alfonso, incoming 14th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) commander, represents the 14th FGS with hand gestures at a squadron activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. The 13th and 14th FGSs will replace the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, allowing for a more agile maintenance organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 01:51
|Photo ID:
|7415744
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-XL819-1064
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.47 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons Activated at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
