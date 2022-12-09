13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons Activated at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Alfonso, incoming 14th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) commander, represents the 14th FGS with hand gestures at a squadron activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. The 13th and 14th FGSs will replace the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, allowing for a more agile maintenance organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

