13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons Activated at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Alfonso, incoming 14th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) commander, renders his first salute to the newly activated 14th FGS during a squadron activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. The 14th FGS will work closely with the 14th Fighter Squadron, producing an agile squadron of F-16 Fighting Falcons for the defense of Japan and U.S. interests in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

