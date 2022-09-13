13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons Activated at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Alfonso, incoming 14th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) commander, assumes command of the 14th FGS during a squadron activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. The activation of the 14th FGS aligns the 35th Fighter Wing with the Combat Oriented Maintenance Organization concept that enables fighter aircraft to be employed with greater agility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

