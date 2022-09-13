13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons Activated at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Tuero, incoming 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) commander, assumes command of the 13th FGS during a squadron activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. The reorganization is intended to enable greater synchronization between the 35th Fighter Wing's maintenance and fighter squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

