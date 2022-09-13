13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons Activated at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Tuero, incoming 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) commander, holds a "Cave Putorium" panther-claw hand sign representing the 13th FGS during a squadron activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. During the ceremony, the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron was inactivated, and the 13th and 14th FGSs were activated in its place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 01:51
|Photo ID:
|7415743
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-XL819-1061
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.57 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
