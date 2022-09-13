13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons Activated at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Tuero, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) commander, delivers remarks after assuming command during a squadron activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. The 13th FGS will replace the 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit. Fighter generation squadrons streamline the aircraft maintenance organizational structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

