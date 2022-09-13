13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons Activated at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Digerolamo, 35th Maintenance Group commander, delivers remarks about the incoming Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) commanders, during a squadron activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. The newly activated squadrons will replace the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, aligning the 35th Fighter Wing with the Combat Oriented Maintenance Organization concept employed at several fighter wings throughout the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

