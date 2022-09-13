Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons Activated at Misawa Air Base [Image 3 of 7]

    13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons Activated at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Digerolamo, 35th Maintenance Group commander, delivers remarks about the incoming Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) commanders, during a squadron activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. The newly activated squadrons will replace the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, aligning the 35th Fighter Wing with the Combat Oriented Maintenance Organization concept employed at several fighter wings throughout the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 01:50
    Photo ID: 7415737
    VIRIN: 220913-F-XL819-1106
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons Activated at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Maintenance
    COMO
    FGS
    Fighter Generation Squadron
    Combat Oriented Maintenance Organization

