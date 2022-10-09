51st CES hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Airman 1st Class Brendan Casserly and Airman Noah Grantham, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, descend a flight of stairs during the annual stair climb challenge as part of a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2022. Each participant climbed 10 flights of stairs 11 times, which represents the number of flights of stairs in the World Trade Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 Location: KR