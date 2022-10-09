Base honor guard members prepare to present colors during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2022. The event consisted of first responder prayer readings, a bell ceremony and a stair climb challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 14:40
|Photo ID:
|7414926
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-WE075-1012
|Resolution:
|5359x3577
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st CES hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT