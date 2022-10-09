Senior Airman Corey McDonald, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator, and 1 Lt. Kyle Lunde, 51st Security Forces Squadron member, stand in formation during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2022. SFS members joined firefighters, medics and other personnel to pay their respects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 14:40
|Photo ID:
|7414928
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-WE075-1067
|Resolution:
|6386x4262
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st CES hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT