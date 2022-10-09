51st CES hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Participants receive directions for the annual stair climb challenge as part of the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2022. Each individual climbed 10 flights of stairs 11 times, representing the number of flights of stairs in the World Trade Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

