    51st CES hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    51st CES hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of Team Osan stand for the presentation of colors during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2022. The ceremony included an annual stair climb that started at 8:46 am, the exact time when the North Tower was hit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 14:40
    Photo ID: 7414927
    VIRIN: 220910-F-WE075-1030
    Resolution: 6389x4264
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st CES hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    September 11th
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    51st Security Forces Squadron
    51st CES

