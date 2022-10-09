51st CES hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Staff Sgt. Logan Parrish, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, rings the fire station bell during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2022. Historically, the ringing of the bells signifies the beginning and end of a firefighter’s shift, every alarm taken during their shift, and the passing of a comrade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

