    51st CES hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    51st CES hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    An Airman grabs a first responder card during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2022. Firefighters and participants climbed 10 flights of stairs 11 times, which represents the number of flights of stairs in the World Trade Center. First responder cards were carried during each round in the stair climb to honor the first responders lost during the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 14:41
    Photo ID: 7414933
    VIRIN: 220910-F-WE075-1235
    Resolution: 5232x3492
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st CES hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    September 11th
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    51st Security Forces Squadron
    51st CES

