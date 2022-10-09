51st CES hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

An Airman grabs a first responder card during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2022. Firefighters and participants climbed 10 flights of stairs 11 times, which represents the number of flights of stairs in the World Trade Center. First responder cards were carried during each round in the stair climb to honor the first responders lost during the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

