Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing commander, participates in the stair climb challenge during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2022. Wood and 51st FW leadership donned firefighter gear to pay tribute to the firefighters that climbed the stairs during the World Trade Center attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 14:40
|Photo ID:
|7414930
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-WE075-1119
|Resolution:
|5506x3675
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st CES hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS
