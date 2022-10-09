51st CES hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing commander, participates in the stair climb challenge during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2022. Wood and 51st FW leadership donned firefighter gear to pay tribute to the firefighters that climbed the stairs during the World Trade Center attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

