    CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand [Image 8 of 8]

    CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Marcus Perez, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technician, from Misawa Air Base, Japan, looks through a refractometer at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022. A refractometer is used as a field device for the measurement of dissolvable substances in water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 23:52
    Photo ID: 7413501
    VIRIN: 220911-F-HF074-2148
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 563.58 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    This work, CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #KunsanAB #8FW #WolfPack #BattleReady #CES #CivilEngineer #HVAC

