CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand

Airman 1st Class Marcus Perez, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technician, from Misawa Air Base, Japan, looks through a refractometer at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022. A refractometer is used as a field device for the measurement of dissolvable substances in water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

