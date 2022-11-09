CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand

An 8th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) augmentee meets with Senior Master Sgt. John Graham, 8th CES infrastructures superintendent, before commencing augmentee duties at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022. The 8th CES recently received augmentees from around the Air Force to expedite infrastructure repairs and preventative maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

