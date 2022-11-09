CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand

Staff Sgt. Robert Smith, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technician, from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., loosens a bolt during routine maintenance of HVAC systems at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022. HVAC technicians are at the forefront of dirty jobs, often finding themselves covered in sludge, slime and liquids as a part of the maintenance process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

