    CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand [Image 2 of 8]

    CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Robert Smith, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technician, from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., loosens a bolt during routine maintenance of HVAC systems at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022. HVAC technicians are at the forefront of dirty jobs, often finding themselves covered in sludge, slime and liquids as a part of the maintenance process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 23:51
    Photo ID: 7413494
    VIRIN: 220911-F-HF074-1325
    Resolution: 3297x2256
    Size: 320.42 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

