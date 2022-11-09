CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand

Tech. Sgt. Ryan Peterson, 319th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technician, Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, examines an electrical panel at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022. The 319th CES sent CE professionals to assist the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron in executing infrastructure repairs and preventative maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

