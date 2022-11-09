Maj. Matthew Fecke, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander, speaks with 8th CES augmentees at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022. Augmentees supplement a specialized skill set when manning shortages occur. The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron recently received augmentees from around the Air Force to expedite infrastructure repairs and preventative maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 23:51 Photo ID: 7413497 VIRIN: 220911-F-HF074-1587 Resolution: 4662x3174 Size: 1.18 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.