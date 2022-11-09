Maj. Matthew Fecke, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander, speaks with 8th CES augmentees at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022. Augmentees supplement a specialized skill set when manning shortages occur. The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron recently received augmentees from around the Air Force to expedite infrastructure repairs and preventative maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand
