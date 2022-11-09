Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand [Image 4 of 8]

    CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Matthew Fecke, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander, speaks with 8th CES augmentees at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022. Augmentees supplement a specialized skill set when manning shortages occur. The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron recently received augmentees from around the Air Force to expedite infrastructure repairs and preventative maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 23:51
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
