    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand [Image 5 of 8]

    CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Charles Bass, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, speaks with augmentees before they start work at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022. 12 civil engineer professionals from around the Air Force were sent to the 8th Fighter Wing to assist in to assist in fulfilling workorders and infrastructure sustainment repairs around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 23:51
    Photo ID: 7413498
    VIRIN: 220911-F-HF074-1627
    Resolution: 5574x3799
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #KunsanAB #8FW #WolfPack #BattleReady #CES #CivilEngineer #HVAC

