CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand

Master Sgt. Charles Bass, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, speaks with augmentees before they start work at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022. 12 civil engineer professionals from around the Air Force were sent to the 8th Fighter Wing to assist in to assist in fulfilling workorders and infrastructure sustainment repairs around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

