    CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand [Image 6 of 8]

    CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Omar Gatan, 319th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technician, Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, turns a crescent wrench at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022. Civil engineers often work in cramped, uncomfortable and dirty spaces to successfully repair and maintain equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 23:52
    Photo ID: 7413499
    VIRIN: 220911-F-HF074-1717
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 722.36 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #KunsanAB #8FW #WolfPack #BattleReady #CES #CivilEngineer #HVAC

