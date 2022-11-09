Senior Airman Omar Gatan, 319th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technician, Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, turns a crescent wrench at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022. Civil engineers often work in cramped, uncomfortable and dirty spaces to successfully repair and maintain equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 23:52
|Photo ID:
|7413499
|VIRIN:
|220911-F-HF074-1717
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|722.36 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
CE augmentees arrive to lend a helping hand
