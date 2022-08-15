Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138 Engine Shop Propels Wing Forward into Mission Readiness [Image 6 of 8]

    138 Engine Shop Propels Wing Forward into Mission Readiness

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Brandon Szuch, an Aerospace Propulsion Technician at the Maintenance Squadron, examines the broken flow bolt and compares it to an illustration on his computer screen inside of the Engine Shop at the Tulsa Air National Guard base, Okla., Aug. 15, 2022. In order to maintain mission readiness at all times, extra gear is kept on hand to replace faulty parts that could potentially impede the 138th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by AB Addison Barnes)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 13:57
    Photo ID: 7408740
    VIRIN: 220815-Z-BX562-1075
    Resolution: 3178x2270
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    This work, 138 Engine Shop Propels Wing Forward into Mission Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by AB Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mechanical
    national guard
    oklahoma air national guard
    engine shop
    138 fighter wing
    138fw

