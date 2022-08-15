Tech. Sgt. Mark Imhoff and Staff Sgt. Micah Baucum, Aerospace Propulsion Technicians at the Maintenance Squadron, perform maintenance on an engine inside of the Engine Shop at the Tulsa Air National Guard base, Okla., Aug. 15. Maintenance protects both its plane and its pilot by helping to ensure minimized chances of malfunctioning during combat scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by AB Addison Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 13:57 Photo ID: 7408732 VIRIN: 220815-Z-BX562-1010 Resolution: 2456x3438 Size: 2.52 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 138 Engine Shop Propels Wing Forward into Mission Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by AB Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.