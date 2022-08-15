138 Engine Shop Propels Wing Forward into Mission Readiness

Tech. Sgt. Mark Imhoff and Staff Sgt. Micah Baucum, Aerospace Propulsion Technicians at the Maintenance Squadron, perform maintenance on an engine inside of the Engine Shop at the Tulsa Air National Guard base, Okla., Aug. 15, 2022. Baucum uses a borescope camera which allows him to ensure that there is no interior damage done by foreign objects such as rocks inside of the engine. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by AB Addison Barnes)

