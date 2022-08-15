Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138 Engine Shop Propels Wing Forward into Mission Readiness [Image 5 of 8]

    138 Engine Shop Propels Wing Forward into Mission Readiness

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Mark Imhoff, an Aerospace Propulsion Technician at the Maintenance Squadron, shows a broken flow bolt to Staff Sgt. Micah Baucum inside of the Engine Shop at the Tulsa Air National Guard base, Okla., Aug. 15, 2022. Without proper care and maintenance, faulty gear can put planes and their pilots in jeopardy if not taken care of right away, which would hinder the 138th Fighter Wing’s mission of being combat ready at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by AB Addison Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 13:57
    Photo ID: 7408739
    VIRIN: 220815-Z-BX562-1047
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    mechanical
    oklahoma air national guard
    engine shop
    138 fighter wing
    138fw

