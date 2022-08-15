Tech. Sgt. Mark Imhoff, an Aerospace Propulsion Technician at the Maintenance Squadron, shows a broken flow bolt to Staff Sgt. Micah Baucum inside of the Engine Shop at the Tulsa Air National Guard base, Okla., Aug. 15, 2022. Without proper care and maintenance, faulty gear can put planes and their pilots in jeopardy if not taken care of right away, which would hinder the 138th Fighter Wing’s mission of being combat ready at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by AB Addison Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 13:57 Photo ID: 7408739 VIRIN: 220815-Z-BX562-1047 Resolution: 3680x2456 Size: 2.45 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 138 Engine Shop Propels Wing Forward into Mission Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by AB Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.