138 Engine Shop Propels Wing Forward into Mission Readiness

Staff Sgt. Micah Baucum and Airman First Class Cole Morgan, Aerospace Propulsion Technicians at the Maintenance Squadron, perform maintenance on an engine inside of the Engine Shop at the Tulsa Air National Guard base, Okla., Aug. 15. Engines are worked on daily to help lessen the chances of an engine failure either on land or in the air to prevent potentially dangerous scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by AB Addison Barnes)

