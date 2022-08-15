138 Engine Shop Propels Wing Forward into Mission Readiness

Tech. Sgt. Brandon Szuch and Tech. Sgt. Mark Imhoff, Aerospace Propulsion Technicians at the Maintenance Squadron, examine a broken flow bolt and discuss what needs to be replaced inside of the Engine Shop at the Tulsa Air National Guard base, Okla., Aug. 15, 2022. Without the flow bolt, oil would leak from the engine which could damage the interior of the plane and cause a malfunction that could harm the 138th Fighter Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by AB Addison Barnes)

