The 138th Fighter Wing’s Engine Shop located on base in Tulsa, Oklahoma is responsible for the daily and annual maintenance of all plane engines that come into its building. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by AB Addison Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 13:57
|Photo ID:
|7408730
|VIRIN:
|220815-Z-BX562-1007
|Resolution:
|3057x2446
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
This work, 138 Engine Shop Propels Wing Forward into Mission Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by AB Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS
