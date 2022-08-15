138 Engine Shop Propels Wing Forward into Mission Readiness

Tech. Sgt. Mark Imhoff, an Aerospace Propulsion Technician at the Maintenance Squadron, analyzes a nut that would later connect to a flow bolt which allows for fluid to flow through the engine inside of the Engine Shop at the Tulsa Air National Guard base, Okla., Aug. 15, 2022. The 138th Fighter Wing’s mission is to maintain combat ready forces who are ready for mobilization at any moment, which is aided by the 138th Maintance Squadron who ensures planes are deployment ready at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by AB Addison Barnes)

