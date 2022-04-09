US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, approaches a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for air refueling support, during a Bomber Task Force mission, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. BTF missions demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to regional security and stability by showing how the U.S. will decisively respond to threats against U.S., coalition and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

