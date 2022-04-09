A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, conducts a Bomber Task Force mission with coalition and regional partners across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sept. 4, 2022. Two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft guided theater integration training with a variety of coalition and partner ally aircraft to demonstrate readiness and strengthen regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Fultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 02:09 Photo ID: 7400991 VIRIN: 220904-F-PI321-0050 Resolution: 3353x2231 Size: 2.82 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.