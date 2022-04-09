US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Sydney Lesar, 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies in support of a Bomber Task Force mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept 4, 2022. BTF Missions demonstrate the U.S.’ commitment to regional security and stability by showing how the U.S. will decisively respond to threats against the U.S., coalition and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

