A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Al Udeid Air Force Base, Qatar, during a Bomber Task Force mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. Two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft guided theater integration training with a variety of coalition and partner ally aircraft to demonstrate readiness and strengthen regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 02:09
|Photo ID:
|7400990
|VIRIN:
|220904-F-QP712-0415
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.52 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
