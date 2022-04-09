Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducts aerial operations during a Bomber Task Force mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability for the USCENTCOM theater to deter conflict while credibly demonstrating the U.S.'s ability to address a global security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    B-52H Stratofortresses
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

