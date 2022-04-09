A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducts aerial operations during a Bomber Task Force mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability for the USCENTCOM theater to deter conflict while credibly demonstrating the U.S.'s ability to address a global security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 02:09 Photo ID: 7400992 VIRIN: 220904-F-QP712-0467 Resolution: 5103x3395 Size: 12.81 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.