A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducts a Bomber Task Force mission with coalition and regional partners across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability for the USCENTCOM theater to deter conflict while credibly demonstrating the U.S.'s ability to address a global security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Fultz)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 02:10
|Photo ID:
|7400994
|VIRIN:
|220904-F-PI321-0651
|Resolution:
|4553x3029
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS
