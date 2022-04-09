Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea

    US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, approaches a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for air refueling support, during a Bomber Task Force mission, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. BTF missions demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to regional security and stability by showing how the U.S. will decisively respond to threats against U.S., coalition and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 02:09
    Photo ID: 7400985
    VIRIN: 220904-F-FT779-1179
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    B-52H Stratofortresses
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

