A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, approaches a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for air refueling support, during a Bomber Task Force mission, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. The bombers’ flight originated at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford, England, and flew over the Eastern Mediterranean, Arabian Peninsula and Red Sea before departing the region showcasing the strategic capability U.S. bombers provide in helping maintain stability in the USCENTCOM theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 02:11 Photo ID: 7400980 VIRIN: 220904-F-FT779-1094 Resolution: 3016x4528 Size: 8.83 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.