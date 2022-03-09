USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22

Nine Italian Air Force MB-339 trainer aircraft from the Freece Tricolori aerobatic team fly in formation during an aerial demonstration at the Airpower 22 air show in Zeltweg, Austria, Sept. 3, 2022. This multi-national event showcased the capabilities of over 20 nations to over 275,000 spectators from around the world, and provided an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to continue to strengthen international partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

