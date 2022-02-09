Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22 [Image 9 of 17]

    USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22

    ZELTWEG, AUSTRIA

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Two Swiss Air Force F-5E Tiger II aircraft from the Patrouille Suisse aerobatic team demonstrate their swift capabilities at the Airpower 22 air show in Zeltweg, Austria, Sept. 2, 2022. This multi-national event showcased the capabilities of over 20 nations to over 275,000 spectators from around the world, and provided an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to continue to strengthen international partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 16:04
    Photo ID: 7400585
    VIRIN: 220902-F-GK113-0053
    Resolution: 3860x2416
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: ZELTWEG, AT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    partnerships
    Austria
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    Airpower 22

