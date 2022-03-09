Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22 [Image 12 of 17]

    USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22

    ZELTWEG, AUSTRIA

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber aircraft assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, currently operating out of Royal Air Force Fairford, England, conducts a low-approach over the Airpower 22 air show in Zeltweg, Austria, Sept. 3, 2022. Given the inherent speed, flexibility, and range of strategic bombers, bomber task force missions highlight U.S. capabilities and commitment to work closely with our allies and partners to deter any potential adversary from aggressive actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    B-52
    USAFE
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    BTF
    Airpower 22

