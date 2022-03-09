USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber aircraft assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, currently operating out of Royal Air Force Fairford, England, conducts a low-approach over the Airpower 22 air show in Zeltweg, Austria, Sept. 3, 2022. Given the inherent speed, flexibility, and range of strategic bombers, bomber task force missions highlight U.S. capabilities and commitment to work closely with our allies and partners to deter any potential adversary from aggressive actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

