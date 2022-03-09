A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber aircraft assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, currently operating out of Royal Air Force Fairford, England, circles high above the Airpower 22 air show in Zeltweg, Austria, Sept. 3, 2022. The flyover demonstrated U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO Allies and partners across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2022 Date Posted: 09.03.2022 16:04 Photo ID: 7400589 VIRIN: 220903-F-GK113-0007 Resolution: 5285x3359 Size: 7.87 MB Location: ZELTWEG, AT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.