    USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22 [Image 14 of 17]

    USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22

    ZELTWEG, AUSTRIA

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber aircraft assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, currently operating out of Royal Air Force Fairford, England, conducts a low-approach over the Airpower 22 air show in Zeltweg, Austria, Sept. 3, 2022. Opportunities like these showcase that military-to-military engagements strengthen the United States Air Force's relationships with NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 16:04
    Photo ID: 7400590
    VIRIN: 220903-F-GK113-0012
    Resolution: 5974x3896
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: ZELTWEG, AT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    B-52
    USAFE
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    BTF
    Airpower 22

