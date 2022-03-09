USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber aircraft assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, currently operating out of Royal Air Force Fairford, England, conducts a low-approach over the Airpower 22 air show in Zeltweg, Austria, Sept. 3, 2022. Opportunities like these showcase that military-to-military engagements strengthen the United States Air Force's relationships with NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

Date Taken: 09.03.2022, by SSgt Kevin Long