An Austrian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft flies alongside an Austrian Air Force C-130K Hercules over the Airpower 22 air show in Zeltweg, Austria, Sept. 2, 2022. This multi-national event showcased the capabilities of over 20 nations to over 275,000 spectators from around the world, and provided an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to continue to strengthen international partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2022 16:04
|Photo ID:
|7400586
|VIRIN:
|220902-F-GK113-0062
|Resolution:
|5474x3548
|Size:
|7.61 MB
|Location:
|ZELTWEG, AT
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
