USAFE-AFAFRICA engages with partners at Airpower 22

Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy commander, right, and Austrian Airchief Brig. Gen. Gerfreid Promberger, share a conversation at the Airpower 22 air show in Zeltweg, Austria, Sept. 2, 2022. Deep, enduring relationships with our partners allow us to succeed, enhance readiness and interoperability, and distinguish us from our competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

